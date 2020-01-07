MoniqueBaugh Minnesota Realtor Kidnapped & Killed After Home Showing

Minnesota Realtor Kidnapped & Killed After Home Showing

A Minneapolis, Minnesota realtor was fatally shot after a “trap was set” for her after a home showing. Monique Baugh, a 28-year-old mom of two and a respected realtor was found dead in an alley after being shot three times on New Year’s Eve.

PEOPLE who obtained a criminal complaint reports that a man named Cedric Berry, 41, was charged Monday with murder in connection with her death. He’s also charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting earlier that day of Baugh’s boyfriend, an area rapper known as Momoh.

Momoh was targeted in a home invasion an hour before Baugh was lured into an alley and killed.

According to PEOPLE Berry wore a black mask and entered the home Baugh and Momoh shared with their two daughters at about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019. He then shot the rapper several times (while the children were home) and ran.

Momoh called police to report the shooting and was found bloody inside his bedroom with his children nearby.

5 Eyewitness reports that authorities think Berry tricked Baugh by scheduling a home showing. Surveillance video shows her car arriving at a residence followed by a U-Haul truck. Investigators said they believe the video shows Baugh being escorted into the back of the U-Haul before it drives away.

The outlet adds that Baugh was scheduled to do the showing via someone who called her cellphone instead of reaching her through the realty firm where she worked.

Police said when her body was found her hands were bound with ducktape.

A GoFundMe has been started for funeral costs and to help with care for the two daughters Baugh leaves behind.

So very sad, R.I.P. to this young lady.