Merry Cake-mas! Charlamagne Tha God Gives DJ Envy A Poked-Out Post-Christmas Posterior Present [Video]

Charlamagne Gifts DJ Envy A Freaky Christmas Present

Charlamagne Tha God returned to work today for the first time in 2020 and he *came* bearing gifts for his waffle-colored co-worker DJ Envy.

If we say much more it will spoil the surprise, so press play on the video below to see how The Breakfast Club gets deep, deep, DEEP into the holiday spirit…

You seen the glimmer in Envy’s eyes when he realized what it is? L M F A O!