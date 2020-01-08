Ain’t Over: Supposed ‘Snake’ Yovanna Momplaisir Speaks On Her #RHOA Cast Mates

If you care…

Supposed ‘Snake’ Yovanna Momplaisir Speaks On Her #RHOA Castmates

Nope RHOA’s #Snakegate isn’t over.

As previously reported all signs point to newbie Yovanna Momplaisir being the “snake” who took a secret recording of Cynthia Bailey dissing NeNe Leakes.

Since the news of an alleged recording surfaced, fans guessed that it was “that b*** from CAU” considering her loyalty to NeNe and considering that she’s the one who brought up the recording in the first place.

Still, Yovanna’s continued to deny it even as stories surfaced claiming that she fabricated the whole thing.

Now, clearly mindful of the chatter surrounding her name Yovanna’s posted a YouTube video speaking out on RHOA. According to Yovanna the ladies are indeed “fu fu” a.k.a fake because they readily accept apologies from other people but took six longs months to forgive her friend NeNe.

“It’s crazy that they can have an issue or an argument, something serious,” said Yovanna citing Eva’s C-section shade towards Porsha. “That’s what happened—within an hour they were over it and it’s cool. But why did it take ‘yall six months to even talk back to NeNe? Was it considered worse? No, it’s just nonsense. […] “I feel like these girls play by two different set of rules,” she added. “They’ve got a set of rules fo how they do things but then certain girls in the group don’t apply to those same rules.”

She also commented on the good-cop bad-cop trio of Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss who interrogated her in Toronto about their suspicions that she’s the RHOA “snake.” According to Yovanna, she wasn’t intimidated in the slightest even though she felt ganged up on.

“It was almost like they wanted to jump me, I was peeping game. “A lot of you said I handled my own and I feel like I did. Porsha was saying, ‘yeah if it’s a snake and you keep poking, they’re gonna nut up and bite back.’ Nah you keep poking and poking and poking, I’mma snap. That’s what I’mmma do. I’m not the type of chick who backs down over anything. You’re not gonna keep asking me something over and over again and try to intimidate me like it’s a gang up session.”

Ooop! It sounds like the “snake” isn’t scared at all.

Is Yovanna reaaaaally the RHOA snake—or are the ladies just dragging out drama???

Watch Yovanna talk RHOA below.