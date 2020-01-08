Random Ridiculousness: Failed Fraudsters Try To Cash $100K Lottery Ticket With Glued-On Numbers

Another day, another randomly ridiculous story…

Men Try To Cash Lottery Ticket With Glued-On Numbers

Who thought this was a good idea????

There’s some random ridiculousness coming out of Mississippi and it involves two not so sneaky unscrupulous uncles. Two men were recently arrested after they made a foolhardy choice to try to scam their way into thousands.

WLBT 3 reports that the failed fraudsters are Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48. Authorities report that they allegedly altered a ticket by gluing the winning numbers to match a local $100,000 prize. The ticket was signed and presented to the commission for payment until someone with 20/20 vision clearly could tell that the ticket was altered.

No word on what these men tried to say to cover up their scam but it clearly did NOT work and the police were called.

Both Latham and Sparks are charged with Conspiracy to Commit and Uttering Counterfeit Instrument over $1,000 but Latham’s facing something even more serious, false ID information.

WLBT 3 adds that they’re both being held at the Rankin County Jail with no bond. Attempting to cash a counterfeit lottery ticket is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine in Mississippi.

Men tried cashing in losing lottery ticket after altering numbers with glue https://t.co/1XPvFfpOmb pic.twitter.com/lKdgE8ODMJ — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) January 6, 2020

SMH, someone needs to come get their uncles. PLEASE.