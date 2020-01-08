Eff An Album: Rihanna Releasing THIS New Fenty Beauty Product

Rihanna Releasing THIS New Fenty Beauty Product

Rihanna knows you’re still desperately looking for her to drop an album and yet she’s still carrying on like the Avon lady. The mogul announced this week that she has a game-changing new Fenty Beauty product on the way with a unique feature.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand is releasing its Full Frontal Mascara that’s described as the “ultimate do-it-all mascara designed for a fully exposed lash look.” The lash enhancer features a flat-to-fat brush applicator; the “fat” side picks up the mascara for application, while the flat side works to curl and define.

Finally blessing y’all with a mascara! Get eye-opening full-on, fanned-out lashes with #FULLFRONTALMASCARA, a do-it-all mascara featuring an exclusive flat-to-fat brush that instantly volumizes, lifts, lengthens, and curls. Set your calendars ‘cause it’s droppin' January 16!! pic.twitter.com/pdYZi57WR7 — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) January 7, 2020

In true Rihanna fashion, she’s given the black shade of the mascara a cheeky name; “Cuz I’m Black.” In case you’re not in the Navy, that’s a reference to a tweet where she responded to a crusty fan who wondered why “her hair was so nappy.”

“Cause I’m black b*tch!” said Rih.

@NinyaBella cuz I'm black bitch!!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 11, 2011

A shade from Fenty Beauty’s Flyliner liquid eyeliner collection also shares the name.

Full Frontal will debut on January 16 on fentybeauty.com, sephora.com and in Sephora stores.

This certainly isn’t quelling the Navy’s need for her rumored R9 album, but at least when the project drops (if ever), Rih’s fans will be Fenty finely covered in her cosmetics.