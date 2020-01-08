Eff An Album: Rihanna Releasing THIS New Fenty Beauty Product
Rihanna knows you’re still desperately looking for her to drop an album and yet she’s still carrying on like the Avon lady. The mogul announced this week that she has a game-changing new Fenty Beauty product on the way with a unique feature.
Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand is releasing its Full Frontal Mascara that’s described as the “ultimate do-it-all mascara designed for a fully exposed lash look.” The lash enhancer features a flat-to-fat brush applicator; the “fat” side picks up the mascara for application, while the flat side works to curl and define.
In true Rihanna fashion, she’s given the black shade of the mascara a cheeky name; “Cuz I’m Black.” In case you’re not in the Navy, that’s a reference to a tweet where she responded to a crusty fan who wondered why “her hair was so nappy.”
“Cause I’m black b*tch!” said Rih.
A shade from Fenty Beauty’s Flyliner liquid eyeliner collection also shares the name.
Full Frontal will debut on January 16 on fentybeauty.com, sephora.com and in Sephora stores.
This certainly isn’t quelling the Navy’s need for her rumored R9 album, but at least when the project drops (if ever), Rih’s fans will be Fenty finely covered in her cosmetics.
