Will You Be Watching? #LHHATL’s Tommie Lands Solo Reality TV Series

Tommie Lee Working On Her Own Reality Show

Fans of Tommie Lee have something to look forward to from the former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star. She’s reportedly working on another reality series.

According to an exclusive from The Jasmine Brand, sources confirm that Tommie has landed her own reality tv deal, with her as the main focus. Details about the show are scarce, but we do know that neither VH1 nor WEtv NOT be involved in the production or airing it.

This is good news for Tommie it sounds like. She will be able to control her own story if she is the focus. Previously, Tommie expressed her grievances with the way she was treated by VH1 while filming for “Love and Hip Hop”. While filming, a close friend of hers passed away and she said the producers gleamed over it, knowing they were dating at the time. This turned her off from the franchise.

Last year was also super rough for the star who landed in jail several times over a domestic fight involving her daughter. Would you be interested in watching a solo reality show from Tommie Lee in 2020?