Free Fetus: DaBaby Won’t Be Charged For Brawl At DFW Airport, Video Evidence Proves Exculpatory

DaBaby Will Not Be Charged In DFW Airport Fight

That’s not the state’s baby, that’s our baby.

KIRK, also known as DaBaby, is free and clear of all charges in Dallas that stemmed from a previous brawl at DFW airport.

According to TMZ, prosecutors have decided not to charge him AFTER they initially entered a warrant that got him arrested down in Miami last weekend. DaBaby’s lawyer was able to find video evidence that proves that KIRK did NOT get his “Suge” on.

One criminal case down, couple more to go. Rumble, young baby, rumble!