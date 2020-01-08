For Your Viewing Pleasure: Summer Walker & Usher Deliver A Visual For “Come Thru” [Video]

Summer Walker Links Up With Usher For Her “Come Thru” Music Video

Summer Walker’s hit song “Come Thru” sample’s Usher’s 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna,” which made him an obvious choice to be featured on the song. Now, these two are coming together to drop a music video for the chart-topping track.

The video was shot at the famous 285 Flea Market in Atlanta, jumping back and forth from steamy visuals of Summer and scenes with Usher showcasing his dance moves as he walks through the empty halls of the flea market.

Check out the video for “Come Thru” for yourself down below: