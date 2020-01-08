Tiddays & Tequila: Megan Thee Sun-Kissed Stallion Shares Yammmazing Visuals From P-Poppingly Delicious Vacay

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Pics From Tropical Vacay

After a legendary year filled with power moves and wins, Hot Girl Meg kicked off her 2020 with a p-poppingly delicious vacay to Cabo with all of her baddie frannns that blessed us with all kinds of yammmazing thirst traps currently melting the whole entire gram.

Oh yes, Meg is KILLIN’ ‘EM with sun-kissed slays, ELITE boat driving and stunning visuals in paradise with a splash of tequila that stirred up hottie hysteria while marking from the very first EPIC celebrity vacay of the new year.

Peep the screen-lickable visuals from Meg’s sun-kissed slaycay on the flip.