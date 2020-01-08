Tiddays & Tequila: Megan Thee Sun-Kissed Stallion Shares Yammmazing Visuals From P-Poppingly Delicious Vacay

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

View this post on Instagram

Vacay 👙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Pics From Tropical Vacay

After a legendary year filled with power moves and wins, Hot Girl Meg kicked off her 2020 with a p-poppingly delicious vacay to Cabo with all of her baddie frannns that blessed us with all kinds of yammmazing thirst traps currently melting the whole entire gram.

Oh yes, Meg is KILLIN’ ‘EM with sun-kissed slays, ELITE boat driving and stunning visuals in paradise with a splash of tequila that stirred up hottie hysteria while marking from the very first EPIC celebrity vacay of the new year.

View this post on Instagram

So you kno it’s real 😘

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Peep the screen-lickable visuals from Meg’s sun-kissed slaycay on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Vacay 👙

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

Megan thee Mack 😛

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

View this post on Instagram

So you kno it’s real 😘

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Body by Thee Stallion 🐎

    A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Flavors 😛🍫 #hotgirls

    A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.