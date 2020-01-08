Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Spits A Licky Boom-Boom Bars On New Track, Befuddles Internet

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre 🥳♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

Twitter Vs. Chet Hanks, Vol. 1

2020 is already off to a shaky start that swerved even more left when Tom Hanks’ culturally confused son Chet (aka Chet Haze aka Shabba Hanks) spoke in some sort of caucasionized patois accent at the Golden Globes in a genuinely befuddling moment that not-very-shockingly went viral.

Naturally, these headassey shenanigans kicked off Chet’s 15 minutes of fame that he’s used to show off his Jamaican heritage, promote his questionable music and embarrass his globally adored father in the first hilariously random story of the year.

Tom and Chet Hanks at some point in the past probably pic.twitter.com/vP6Y71M86A — Umar / Drinkão Waterinho (@YoPixrre) January 6, 2020

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Tom Hanks’s son Chet spitting hot fire on the flip.