Damage Kontrol: Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To Australia Fire Relief After Poorly-Timed Post About Mink Slippers

Kylie Jenner Donates $1 Million To Fire Relief Efforts In Australia

Kylie Jenner has been facing a lot of backlash on social media over the past few days, following a very inconveniently-timed post about some of her favorite slippers. Now, she’s trying to right her wrong by donating a huge chunk of change to the fire relief efforts in Australia.

According to an exclusive report from People, the make-up mogul has donated $1 million to various relief efforts providing aid for the wildfires that have spread throughout Australia.

This generous donation comes on the heels of some major criticism toward Jenner who shocked fans with the irony that unfolded throughout a sequence of posts on her Instagram Stories over the weekend. Only a few hours after expressing her heartbreak towards the fact that “over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia,” she went on to share a photo of herself wearing Louis Vuitton slippers….that just so happen to be made out of mink fur.

Eat the rich pic.twitter.com/JSxdMTTY8h — Hugh Thanasia (@Lithunium_Snow) January 5, 2020

“That post was completely unintentional,” the insider told People. “Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.”

This donation from Kylie also comes following some backlash toward the whole Kardashian klan, who have been criticized for not having publicly donated any money to Australia’s fire relief efforts. On Monday, Kim Kardashian responded to someone on Twitter who singled out the famous family for their lack of a donation towards Australia.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny,” the since-deleted tweet read. That’s when Kim came in with her reply, angry about the assumption that just because her family didn’t post about donating, doesn’t mean they haven’t contributed privately.

nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

Arguments over whether or not celebrities should let the world know when they donate to a good cause are always going to. While certain people in the entertainment industry will always be expected to contribute some of their fortune, they’ll probably get criticized for what many people see as bragging about their own donations.

Really, it’s a lose-lose–but at the end of the day, Kylie Jenner’s $1 million is much needed in Australia, and that’s all that matters.