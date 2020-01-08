Because Black: First African-American Treasurer Of Uniontown, Pennsylvania Denied From Taking Office By Slur-Spewin’ Soup Cookies

Uniontown’s First Black Treasurer Denied Office By Racist

White folks in Uniontown, Pennsylvania are playing a dirty game with the city’s first Black treasurer, Antoinette Hodge.

According to WTAE, Hodge is being denied her office because she can’t obtain an insurance bond. For those unaware, many public officials must obtain insurance bonds to protect the city, state, or government against public theft of funds, etc because, ya know, politicians be stealin’ sometimes.

The reason Treasurer Hodge can’t obtain an insurance bond is that some salty soup cookie on the city council named Martin Gatti poisoned the bonding company with his unseasoned, racist rhetoric.

“This councilman told the bonding people ‘this colored girl’ shouldn’t sit as the treasurer for the city of Uniontown,” said Joel Sansone, Hodge’s attorney.

That’s right, ladies and gents, “this colored girl”. That’s how they rockin’ in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

“It was like, you’ve got to be kidding me, because by now you would figure people are over that. We’ve had a black president,” Hodge said.

God bless this sista, but we really everyone, but especially Black folks, to stop thinking that Obama purged racism from America. Seriously. Stop. But we digress. Gatti denies making the comments and insists that Hodge’s bond denial was about her poor credit rating. Hodge says she had previously been a victim of identity fraud but was still initially approved for the bond despite her financial troubles.

“It was about race. It was not about my credit because if it was my credit, the bond never would have been issued in the first place,” she said.

Yesterday Hodge was approved for bond but she still has every intention on suing the hell out of the city and Martin f***in’ Gatti.