Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Fox Winter TCA Party?

Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox Slay Fox Winter TCA All Star Party

Tuesday night some of our faves in television showed up and showed out for the FOX Winter TCA All Star party. As per usual, Angela Bassett SLAYYYYED rockin’ a one shouldered jumpsuit that showed off her bangin’ bawwwwwwdy.

Angela Bassett wore a white suit to the big event and also looked stunning. We’re loving her long red locks too.

Tisha Campbell came through looking better than ever. Her smile is really something else.

Taraji P. Henson wore a bright blue dress and her hair in curls for the All Star event.

Loads of other stars attended the event too, including Morris Chestnut, Amy Poehler, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.

Who are apparently very close.

Cute right?

Check out more photos below: