Joe Budden Is Getting DRAGGED For Calling Ari Lennox “Insecure” After Her Response To Internet Trolls Insulting Her Looks

Joe Budden Is Getting DRAGGED For Calling Ari Lennox “Insecure”

This has been quite a trash beginning of the year in a lot of ways. Not the least of the which are the attacks that black women are facing at the hands of Twitter trolls. It all started with this garbage tweet: “Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor’s ability to have dangerously high sex appeal while simultaneously looking like rottweilers will always amaze me.”

Then Ari took to Instagram to go off on such trash behavior: “How people hate black people so much, how black people can sit up here and say, ‘That’s not my problem.’ Or, ‘She does look like a rottweiler.’

“You wanna talk about how people are so sensitive they want us to cancel freedom of speech. Why is this your speech? Why are you so comfortable tearing down black women?”

Joe Budden took to his pod to commentate on the happenings of the celebrity world as he usually does and had this to say: “Does anything about the Ari Lennox thing scream insecurity to you? Insecurity. How you feel about you versus how what people feel about you versus how what people feel about you does to how you feel about you. Insecurity. And while there may be variations of it or different reasons of why it stems, insecurity is insecurity.”

Word? That’s what it is? Joe is getting dragged to hell for these comments and lack of understanding about black women.

Joe Budden and crew reduced Ari Lennox's points on the "rottweiler" comments to insecurity and a rant. Those words were used at least twice verbatim. I knew these man were unintelligent but it's actually enough. (Its my own fault for listening, I KNOW fok) — B's in the trap (@MisBunmBastic) January 7, 2020

