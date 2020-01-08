Yay Sports! Formerly Homeless Oakland Raiders Rookie Josh Jacobs Shocks His Father With New House

Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Surprises Father With New House

The NFL is a supremely flawed organization with a LOT of issues that need to be addressed. Also, the NFL is an organization that provides the kind of financial resources that can change the lives of players who have not only survived but prospered in the face of the types of adversity that would break a great many people.

Yesterday, Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was able to change not only his life but the life of his father as well.

Blessed just bought my pops a house 🏠🤞🏽💯 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

According to ESPN, Jacobs was homeless in his younger years and it took a heavy toll on his family.

“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs said at the time. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”

Here is footage of Marty Jacobs, Josh’s father, and his emotional reaction to his son’s kind gesture.

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma. More: https://t.co/KGdnecQbl4 pic.twitter.com/Jj5B39U6rN — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2020

God bless Josh Jacobs and his family. This is awesome to see.