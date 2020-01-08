WELP: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Stepping Back’ As Senior Members Of Royal Family
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Stepping Back’ As Senior Members Of Royal Family
Now, THIS is unprecedented. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are announcing that they’re “stepping back” from the Royal Family.
The couple made things official via social media.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
The announcement also noted that the couple will move to North America. TMZ is now reporting that they’re moving to Canada in particular.
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America … This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
The move is, OF COURSE, causing controversy from Brits who think Meghan influenced Harry into making the bold move. Even Pissed Mouth Morgan jumped in and harped on Meghan.
Wipe those tears from your clotted cream, bruv.
If you can remember, Meghan’s been PLAGUED with racist comments and downright bullying from the British press who’ve nitpicked nearly everything about Prince Harry’s wife so much so that the couple threatened legal action. Meghan also previously admitted that she was struggling to adapt to royal life and held back tears.
WELP, we’re glad she’s getting some relief—even if the Royal Family had no idea.
If you’re curious about the move, Prince Harry and Meghan have released details on what their “step back” means, hit the flip for the deets.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.