Azriel Clary Presses Charges On Joycelyn Savage Over Livestream Catch Fade, Alleges Statutory Rape & LIES — “You Slept With Me As A Minor!”
Azriel Clary Presses Charges On Joycelyn Savage Over Fight, Alleges Underage Sex
Cops were called to R. Kelly’s Chicago condo today because his two
complicit girlfriends were BRAWLING.
Part of their kerfuffle was caught when Azriel, 21, started recording the live-action for Instagram followers. Apparently, Joycelyn Savage, 23, thought Azriel was “disrespectful” for bringing an unidentified man into the apartment. Things escalated from there and the girls appeared to attack each other physically.
Right before hands were thrown, Azriel shouts, “You were sleeping with me as a minor!” and repeats it over and over. There appear to be two other people there breaking up the fight and one voice belongs to a man who requests the police be called.
Azriel gets the last word in after the women were tussling declaring, “You’re going to jail, mama!” Yikes!
Azriel sounds like she’s fed tf up!
But that’s not all! Azriel went a step further, confessing to live viewers that she’s been lying to the public about the details of her relationship with R. Kelly, implicating Joycelyn as well. Azriel also lets her Live record her pressing actual charges on Savage as she speaks to police. She tells them that Joycelyn slept with her while she was a minor.
On the video, Azriel explains how the beef started. Apparently, Joycelyn sent a stranger up to their condo to collect R. Kelly’s awards and she wasn’t feeling the disrespect.
Azriel, still infuriated, just lets loose on Joycelyn and R.Kelly alleging they’ve all been LYING in regards to allegations against the locked up singer…
TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @Tanyaxpaynee ____________________ #Roommates, if you didn’t already know today is #R.kelly’s birthday and his rumored girlfriends were on IG Live putting the paws on each other! ___________________ We don’t know what sparked the fight and though we couldn’t see the women physically fighting you can hear in the background that they were getting into a physical altercation. ____________________ THE REAL TEA is Azriel started getting loose at the lips and taking about a man named Rob. In her statement she said “He’s been lying to y’all as**s and has people like me lying for him. And that’s why we never watched the documentary.” She also said during the altercation that #JoycelynSavage is “going to jail” because she has “two charges.” _____________________ She alleges one of them being “sleeping with a minor” and now after they had a physical fight, assault. Whew! The tea is spillingggggg. 👀👀
TSR Staff: Thembi! @ThembiTV_ _____________________________________ Whew! Issa unwanted birthday gift for #RKelly as his rumored boo #AzrielClary just implicated him, and his other rumored boo, her alleged “sister wife” #JoycelynSavage _____________________________________ In the video, Azriel explains to the police what went down between her and Joycelyn, detailing how the fight started. Azriel boldly claims that Jocelyn “slept with a minor, and that minor was me.” _____________________________________ In the previous video we posted, Azriel goes on to say that “Rob [R. Kelly] has been lying to all of y’all, and has people like me lying for him…that’s why we never watched the documentary.” _____________________________________ Whew, happy birthday to that man.
