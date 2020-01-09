Blac Chyna Facing Default Judgment In Landlord’s $80K Back Rent Case (Exclusive)

Reality Star & Model Accused Of Bailing On $16K A Month Rent

Blac Chyna is having a bad week.

One day after her baby daddy Rob Kardashian accused her of drink and drug binges and neglecting their nearly three-year-old daughter, Dream, a judge is mulling a default judgment against her in an $80,000 back rent case, BOSSIP has learned.

Landlord Michael Kremerman asked for a default judgment in his breach of contract and negligence lawsuit against the “Rob & Chyna” star, which accused her of skipping out on several month’s rent and trashing his luxury $4.7 million home last year.

But in a hearing Jan. 8, the judge found that the landlord’s default judgment paperwork was incomplete and ordered him to come back with the fixed documents before he issued the ruling, the clerk confirmed to BOSSIP.

Kremerman said in 2017, he and Chyna made a deal to lease the Studio City cottage for $16,000 a month. The following year, the landlord said he and Chyna agreed to extend the lease, this time for $16,480 a month.

The landlord said that Chyna abruptly moved out four months before her lease was up without settling the back rent payments, but not before causing “extensive damage” to the place and “removed fixtures and equipment from the premises,” according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The mansion in question is fit for a reality star: the single-story Cape Cod cottage comes with an open floor plan, a stainless steel and marble kitchen, a movie room, a fitness room and is gated with tall hedges for extra privacy.

Chyna, who was born Angela Renee White, never responded to the case and was not present for Wednesday’s hearing. But the landlord said in court docs that she was aware of the suit and unsuccessfully tried to dodge his attempts to serve her.

If found guilty by default, the mom of two would be liable for $62,280 in back rent plus $18,000 for damages and replace household equipment Kremerman accused her of taking off with. The judge has set another court date for next month.

Kremerman’s lawyer didn’t return a request for comment. There was no attorney listed that to rep Chyna in the case.