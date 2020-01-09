Bag Secured: Grimes Announces She’s “Knocked Up,” Presumably By Billionaire Boyfriend Elon Musk

Grimes Announces She’s “Knocked Up,” Presumably By Billionaire Boyfriend Elon Musk

Grimes may have just announced her pregnancy on social media, and in a very Grimes-like fashion, she did so in a pretty peculiar way.

The singer/songwriter posted an NSFW photo onto Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her naked torso–but on top of her stomach, which seems to have a bit of a bump, is a superimposed photo of a fetus. This, along with some of her replies in the comment section, has fans convinced that she’s pregnant.

Her initial post ended up getting taken down for violating community guidelines, so she reposted another, nipple-less shot. But not to worry, the superimposed fetus was still in the picture.

While this isn’t a flat-out pregnancy announcement, some of Grimes’ statements in the comment section of her original post make a pretty good case for this being exactly that. Especially one particular comment, where she mentions being knocked up.

Here’s what the singer wrote in a reply to one fan commending her decision to not censor the original photo:

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is. Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology.”

Within the unconventional reveal, Grimes didn’t include who the father of this unborn child is–but fans are assuming it’s her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The couple first confirmed their relationship when they went down the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala, and over the holiday season, they were spotted together once again at the Kardashians’ annual Christmas Eve party.

While another comment from Grimes didn’t necessarily say anything about Elon being the father, she didn’t deny it either. When a fan commented congratulating the singer on “securing Elon’s coin,” she replied, “I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded.”

Grimes is self funded just like Harry and Meghan, okay pic.twitter.com/skUvqGJ7wc — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) January 8, 2020

Congratulations to Grimes on the possible bundle of joy!