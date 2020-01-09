Michael B. Jordan Accidentally Admits More Than He Wanted to About His High School Prom Date [Video]

Michael B. Jordan Reveals Juicy Details About His Prom Date

Everyone in the entertainment industry is in Los Angeles right now following this past weekend’s Golden Globes, and luckily for Ellen DeGeneres, they’ve all been stopping by her show this week.

Michael B. Jordan was a guest on the show earlier this week, and while he was there, he opened up about running into Ellen while working on the Warner Brothers lot, recently becoming an uncle, and a whole lot more. When the talk show host shows a photo of Michael at his high school prom, the actor ends up admitting some sensitive information about his date that he didn’t mean to.

Check out the video down below to hear how Michael B. Jordan describes his relationship with his high school prom date: