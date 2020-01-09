Blessings: Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young Cancels $1 Million Worth Of Medical Debt For Atlanta Families

Atlanta Hawk’s Trae Young Cancels $1 Million Dollars Worth Of Medical Debt For Atlanta Families

Christmas may be over but the holiday spirit is far from done in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta Hawks baller Trae Young partnered with RIP Medical Debt to bring one last holiday blessing to local residents. Young was able to erase a whopping $1,059,186.39 worth of past-due medical bills with a donation of just $10,000.

According to reports from BizJournals, RIP Medical Debt is a non-profit organization that uses donations to purchase portfolios of bundled medical debt on the secondary market for pennies on the dollar. With the basketball player’s generous donation, they ended up eliminating an average of $1,858 for 570 different families.

When asked what prompted Young to make the donation and help so many families, he kept his reasoning pretty simple:

“The City of Atlanta welcomed me with open arms. Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year.”

Even though it is seriously astounding how much inflation is involved with medical debt, it’s just as amazing to see a player like Trae Young give back to his community through this good cause, while also shining a light on an organization that can make a big impact with a small donation.

As pointed out by BizJournal, Young is making a base salary of $6.2 million this year, according to reports from Spotrac–and that doesn’t even include endorsement deals like the ones he has with Adidas, Tissot, Express, and more. But no matter how much money a celebrity makes, they’re not required to donate anything, so it’s amazing to see such a young player already giving back.