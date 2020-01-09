For Your Viewing Pleasure: Pharrell Williams Performs “Letter To My Godfather” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

Pharrell Williams Performs His Track “Letter To My Godfather”

Pharrell Williams stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to perform his song, “Letter To My Godfather.”

“Letter to My Godfather” was released last summer and pays tribute to music executive Clarence Avant. The track appeared in the Netflix documentary The Black Godfather, and for the live performance, he was joined by a live choir to give the track that extra oomph.

In other news, Pharrell recently announced the lineup for his second annual Something in the Water Festival, which goes down in Virginia Beach from April 24th through 26th. A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, and Clipse will all be in attendance for the eventful weekend.

Check out Williams’ performance of “Letter To My Godfather” for yourself down below: