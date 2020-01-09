Nawl Phi Nawl: A Gallery Of Non-Greek Celebs Wrongly Repping Greek Orgs

When did Tiny become an honorary Delta AND AKA? 🙇😒😑 pic.twitter.com/3OINeqgT72 — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) November 4, 2014

Non-Greek Celebs Wrongly Repping Greek Orgs

Everyone’s cackling over non-Greek Boosie gleefully rocking a Kappa sweatshirt to the Hawks game and angering members of the storied org who shimmied onto Twitter to voice their disgust.

Now, if you know anything about Boosie, you know he didn’t give a crispy fried damn about the outage and laughed off the mob of Kappas flooding his Instagram comments.

And yes, the Kappas have a valid beef because it IS wrong for non-Greeks to rock or rep Greek Orgs but hilarious nonetheless and the latest example of a non-Greek celeb violating the sacred code.

