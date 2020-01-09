The Breakfast Club: Tiffany Haddish Talks Male Strip Clubs, Addresses Chingy Rumors, Bat Mitzvah, And Bossing Up [Video]

Tiffany Haddish Breakfast Club Interview

Tiffany Haddish took her talents to the world’s most dangerous morning show to talk about a lil’ bit of everything.

The comedienne wasn’t the least bit coy about confirming the fact that she slept with both Chingy and his brother (out of revenge). Tiff also talked about the time she took Billy Porter to a male strip club and a well-endowed dancer’s hit her in the head with his “heavy D” (no puns, God bless the dead).

There’s so much more hilarity in this interview that we highly suggest you press play down below and enjoy it.

L M A O!