“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sam’s Been Telling People Tee Tee Is In Love With Him [VIDEO]

Briana And Tee Tee Vent About Sam’s Effect On Egypt

It’s Thursday and a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop” airs tonight! If you’ve been paying attention this season, Sam has been looking to meet Egypt at the altar. Her brother, cousin and MANY of their friends have objections and guess what, we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure right now… Check it out below:

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

With Romeo on ice, things fire up between Angela and Boogie. Tee Tee runs into some old foes. Sam is served a fair warning before he seeks Pepa and Treach’s blessing to marry Egypt. Boogie opens up a rehab facility but Dame smells a scam.

WOW… Angela and… BOOGIE!? Will you be watching?

GROWING UP HIP HOP – “YO BOOGIE GOT THE NEXT DATE” – Airs Thursday, January 9 at 9/8C