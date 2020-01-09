Baby Love: Cassie Finally Reveals Frankie Fine’s Fetching Face

Cassie Shares Photo Of Daughter Frankie On Instagram

Cassie and her hubby Alex Fine welcomed a beautiful baby girl they named Frankie Stone in December, but they only shared little glimpses of her like the back of her head or her tiny hands.

After baking for about a month Cassie made the big reveal Wednesday afternoon, sharing an adorable snap of her daughter dressed in tiny cow print pants and a pink cowgirl hat, perfect for the daughter of a bull rider (Cassie’s hubby Alex is a physical trainer who also rides bulls). How sweet is this liddo face?

Frankie looks to have slept her way through the photoshoot — but looked precious the entire time. Cassie shared a couple more peeks at the baby on her IG story, including a video of her in a pink teddy material onesie which she captioned “My Whole Heart” the video continued to a second slide where Cassie kissed baby Frankie on her cheek and the baby slowly awakened, opening her eyes just a little. Meanwhile hubby Alex Fine added the cowgirl baby picture to his story with the caption “How did we make something so perfect @cassie” before adding, “I can’t wait to show you the world.”

What a beautiful baby. We can’t wait for more! Keep the pictures coming Cassie and Alex. Congratulations again on your liddo bundle of joy!