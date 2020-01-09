Ba Da BLAM BLAM BLAM: Florida Woman Threatens To Rob McDonald’s Over Dipping Sauce

Florida Woman Threatens To Rob McDonald’s Over Dipping Sauce

Another day, another bit of random ridiculousness. A Florida woman (of course) was recently arrested for hinting that she’d take drastic measures at McDonald’s because some skimpy fast-food workers didn’t give her delicious dipping sauce.

Maguire Marie Mclaughlin, 19, was at a Mickey D’s in Vero Beach, Florida at around 4 a.m. at New Year’s Day when she started shouting profanities in the drive-thru lane. According to Mclaughlin who probably just HAD to her McNugget on at 4:00 in the morning post-NYE, she didn’t get any sauce and she was determined to get some “by whatever means necessary.”

The Smoking Gun obtained a police report concerning the incident and in it, it states that Mclaughlin made the worker “fear for their safety.”

“The employee advised Mclaughlin that dipping sauce cost 25 cents,” read the police report from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. “Mclaughing began yelling porfanities at several employees stating that she would “rob” the establishment if she doesn’t get her dipping sauce.” “Mclaughlin further stated that she would be getting the sauce by whatever means necessary, however, could not specify what she meant by that. The McDonald’s employees said they feared for their safety.”

Told she would have to pay 25¢ extra for dipping sauce, a 19-y-o woman allegedly threatened to "rob" a McDonald's and obtain the condiments "by whatever means necessary" https://t.co/vJoQzFL0Av pic.twitter.com/cGdwhGGL62 — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) January 6, 2020

Poice on the scene reported that they smelled alcohol on her breath (duh) and noted that her “eyes were glossy and her speech was blurred.” Mclaughlin was however taken into custody for disorderly conduct and had to be placed into mechanical restraints by the arresting officers because she kept “locking her legs refusing to walk forward.”

“Lieutenant Luther and I had to forcibly take her to the ground and place her in a restraint device in order to place her in the rear of the vehicle.”

She’s since been released.