Soup Cookie Sports: Cavs Coach John Beilein Tries To Clean Up Aisle 5 After Calling Players “Bunch Of Thugs”

Cavs Coach John Beilein Apologizes For Calling Players “Bunch Of Thugs”

The Cleveland Cavaliers organization took a serious PR hit when LeBron James took his talents to South Beach and owner Dan Gilbert went on a real entitled, how-dare-you-leave-me-you’re-my-property, Leo-DiCaprio-in-D’Jango type of rant toward LBJ.

Many rightfully excoriated the letter as racist and reeking of white supremacy.

Today, the NBA franchise finds itself again the subject of ire for comments that head coach John Beilein made to his team during a recent film session…

Beilein: “I didn’t realize I had said the word 'thugs' but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it. I meant to say slugs, as in slow moving. We weren’t playing hard before…now we were playing harder. That’s what I was trying to say. I meant it as a compliment." https://t.co/BEhvH4xOuc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2020

ESPN reports that Beilein has contacted each player individually to give his “emotional apology” for using the word. He also met with General Manager Koby Altman to check the temperature with higher-ups. The NBA, unlike the NFL, has a much stronger history of condemning racism with the likes of Donald Sterling and anything that would be considered racist would surely make a team reconsider their relationship with an employee.

Fortunately for Beilein, the Cavs seems to have accepted his apology and they plan to keep him on as coach for the remainder of his 5-year contract.

Beilein better walk a very narrow path for the next four years or this incident will be his undoing.