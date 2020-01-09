Setting Records: The Miami Heat Is Honoring Dwyane Wade With A Three-Day Jersey Retirement

Dwyane Wade Is Getting A 3-Day Jersey Retirement

The Miami Heat is getting ready to recognize just how incredible of an impact Dwyane Wade had on the organization.

The baller spent 13 of his 15 seasons in Miami before retiring from the NBA. During his time on the court, he made the All-Star team 13 times and delivered 3 championships to the franchise. Because of these undeniable statistics, the team couldn’t just honor Wade with a standard jersey retirement.

Instead, the Miami Heat will spread Wade’s jersey retirement over the course of three days. This a fitting reminder of both Wade’s jersey number and the number of championships he brought to Miami during his career.

The Miami Heat will retire Dwyane Wade's No. 3 jersey during a three-day ceremony, Feb. 21-23. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2020

According to Local10, the Heat will hold an event honoring Wade’s career and impact on Miami beginning on Friday, February 21. That event is going to be limited to season-ticket holders, premium seat holders, and Heat sponsors.

The next day is when Wade’s jersey will actually be retired, as the team will hang Dwyane’s No. 3 jersey from the rafters as the Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 22.

On the final day, Sunday, the Miami Heat will screen a film based on Wade’s life at the American Airlines Arena. All tickets from that event will benefit Wade’s charity.

Even though a lot of NBA fans have expressed that they think a 3-day jersey retirement is excessive, Dwyane Wade had an undeniable impact on the Miami Heat.