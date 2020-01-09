“Bad Boys For Life” SoundTrack Is Dropping And Features All Of Your Faves

Bad Boys For Life Soundtrack Drops January 17

As we’re all gearing up to get back in the action with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, We The Best Music Group and Epic Records are keeping the energy synonymous with one of the big screen’s most explosive franchises ever, unleashing the Bad Boys For Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 17, 2020.

It’ll drop opening day for Bad Boys For Life—the third installment in the legendary Bad Boys trilogy we know and love.

Featured Artist

Meek Mill

City Girls

J Balvin

Quavo

Rick Ross

Rich The Kid

Bryson Tiller

Nicky Jam

Daddy Yankee

Jaden Smith

Farruko

Pitbull

Lil Jon

Buju Banton

Black Eyed Peas

DJ Durel

Tracklisting:

“Uptown II” – Meek Mill (feat. Farruko) “Money Fight”- City Girls “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – The Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “Future Bright” – Rick Ross (feat. Bryson Tiller) “Bad Moves” – DJ Durel (feat. Quavo & Rich The Kid) “Muévelo”- Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee “Damn I Love Miami”- Pitbull X Lil Jon “The Hottest” – Jaden Smith “Murda She Wrote” – Buju Banton “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)” – The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin & Jaden Smith

Pre-order the Soundtrack HERE.