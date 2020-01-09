So Sad: Toddler Hit By Foul Ball At An Astros Game Has Sustained Permanent Brain Damage

Toddler Sustained Permanent Brain Damage From Foul Ball

At a Houston Astros/Chicago Cubs game back in May, a toddler ended up being struck in the head by a foul ball–and now, she’s still being treated for a brain injury that could affect her for the rest of her life.

According to reports from The Houston Chronicle, the two-year-old reportedly suffered a skull fracture from the ball, which was hit off the bat of Cubs outfielder Albert Almora. The family’s attorney told the outlet that she still continues to receive anti-seizure medication, with the brain injury’s impact on her central nervous system described by doctors as being equivalent to a stroke.

“She (the child) has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent,” Attorney Richard Mithoff said. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved.”

Other symptoms mentioned in the report include staring spells, periods of unresponsiveness, night terrors, and frequent headaches. As of now, the family still isn’t sure if she’ll have cognitive deficits from the injury.

“She is able to continue with much of her routine as a girl her age would do, but her parents have to be particularly vigilant, as they are,” their attorney continued. “She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care. They obviously are concerned, but she is blessed with a family that is doing relatively well, considering everything.”

Despite the life-altering injury, no legal action has been filed against the Astros, Minute Maid Park, or MLB.