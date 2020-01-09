Amply Egged Florida Woman Gives Birth To TWO SETS Of Twins In One Year

Woman Gives Birth To Two Sets Of Twins In One Year

A Florida woman had a whopping FOUR baby blessings in less than a year. Alexzandria Wolliston was ecstatic to give birth to her identical twin sons Mark and Malakhi in March. Then, another blessing—another set of twin boys, this time fraternal, Kaylen and Kaleb, in December.

Wolliston, 25, told NBC News that prior to giving birth to Mark and Malakhi, she was unaware twins ran in both sides of her family.

“When my mom told me, and my aunties and uncles on my dad’s side told me, I was like shocked,” Wolliston, who already had a 2-year-old daughter said Wednesday. “I never thought that it could happen that fast and it did,” she said, adding that she was worried about how her body “would be able to handle a back-to-back twin pregnancy.”

Not only do twins run in her family but Wolliston learned that her maternal and paternal grandmothers had each delivered twins who died at birth. She now believes her four boys are gifts from her grandmothers who are both deceased.

“I always say that I feel like my grandmothers gave me their kids because two sets of twins and their twins passed away,” Wolliston said. “I feel like they just sent them down for me.”

Wolliston having twins twice in a year is extremely rare and her doctor told she had a better chance of winning the lottery than having them.

The mom of five conceived naturally and now says she’s finished expanding her family.

