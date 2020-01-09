Lord, Father: Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Yolanda Carr Found Dead In Same House Where Police Killed Her Unarmed Daughter

Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Yolanda Carr Found Dead In Same House

BOSSIP fam, we have some very, very sad news to report.

Yolanda Carr, mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the unarmed young woman who was killed by police inside her Fort Worth home last year, has been found dead inside the very same house where her beloved daughter was murdered by the state.

The family’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt, Esq. took to Twitter to make a formal announcement.

We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning. Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow. pic.twitter.com/3YkSdCzuu4 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) January 9, 2020

At this time there is no official cause of death but DallasNews reports that she has been battling an unknown illness.

God bless the Carr and Jefferson families at this time. We can’t even begin to imagine how heartbreaking this must be.