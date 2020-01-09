Zoë Kravitz Sings Prince, Radiohead & Sir Mix-A-Lot In A Game Of Song Association [Video]

Zoë Kravitz Plays A Game Of Song Association

Zoë Kravitz is the cover star for the February issue of Elle, and luckily for us, that means stopping by the offices to play a game of Song Association.

The Catwoman star tries her hand at beating the clock and thinking of 15 different songs that go with whatever word the producer throws out–which is a lot harder than it looks. From songs by Prince and Sir Mix-A-Lot to old school ballads from The Platters, it’s clear that Kravitz is well-versed in the world of music.

Check out the video down below to see how she does: