Dayummmmmm: Draya Michele Put Her Whole Yams On Instagram And The Internet Is Gathering Prayer Warriors For Orlando Scandrick

Draya Michele Put Her Whole Yams On Instagram

Draya Michele had quite the MVP season in 2019. She put up massive numbers giving us clutch performances and truly memorable moments. Like, remember that championship outing she had when she put her body on blast in that Fenty? Right? Legendary stuff. Now, she’s determined to make 2020 her year as well, especially now that she is apparently single and out in the world.

On Thursday she made her feelings felt that is fully out here in this single world with this pic:

As usual the internet BLOWS UP when Draya puts her body out there like this because things look so soft and comfy. However, the internet also had to lay down flowers for our fallen soldier, namely Draya’s ex Orlando Scandrick. He has to log on to IG and see his ex like that? Thoughts and prayers, man. Thoughts and prayers.