Joseline Says Mona Scott Young “Should Be Visited By Human Resources–I Was Gonna Own VH1” (Exclusive)

Reality Star On Behind The Scenes Drama With LHH Show Creator

There’s still some bad blood between “Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s” Joseline Hernandez and show creator Mona Scott Young.

The mom of one abruptly quit the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” franchise back in 2017 and the show later announced her departure by showing clips of her raging at show producers in between scenes.

Hernandez is now back on the show’s Miami franchise, but she told Wendy Williams Thursday that she still apparently has major beef with Scott-Young.

“Some people should be visited by human resources,” she told the talk show queen in an interview that’s set to air Jan. 10. “I was able to bypass her and that’s what she didn’t like. She knew that when I was gonna be done with her and everyone else, I was gonna own VH1.”

Hernandez will make just a handful of appearances on “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” but hasn’t promoted her role on the show in interviews or on social media. She is now in the midst of a publicity run for her new reality show, “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which will air on the streaming Zeus network.

We’ve reached out to VH1 for comment.