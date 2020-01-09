Wendy Williams Asks Tiffany Haddish Whether She’d Rather Get Smashed To Smithereens By Michael B. Jordan Or Common

Wendy Williams Asks Tiffany Haddish “Who Bit Beyoncé?”

Tiffany Haddish stopped by The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new movie “Like a Boss” and dished about her 40th birthday Bat Mitzvah revealing who her real date was! Tiffany went on to share her feelings on being a Jewish woman, and her thoughts on Common.

Check it out her full interview with Tiffany below:

Our favorite part was when the two played a game called “Like a Bedroom Boss” which is a rendition of a celebrity ‘’Who’d you Rather” and Tiffany had to choose between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, Jason Momoa and The Rock, Michael B. Jordan and Common and Trevor Noah and Shia LeBeouf. Here’s how it went:

Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio?

Wendy said, “I would choose Leo but he wouldn’t choose me because I’m too old.” Tiffany said Brad was “sexy for his age, but he’s got too many kids for me,” she went with Leonardo DiCaprio though.

Common or Michael B. Jordan?

Tiffany Haddish said, “I have made multiple passes at Michael B Jordan, I don’t think I’m his type,” she said. “I know Common likes chocolate, so I’m gonna roll with that.”

The Rock or Jason Momao?

Tiffany Hadish said, “Jason Momoa, I want to grease his scalp,”She went on, “I’m gonna get with Jason Momoa, I’m gonna do his hair for him, rub his shoulders, lick between them tattoos, trace ’em,”

She better watch out for Lisa Bonet — talking like that!

Trevor Noah or Shia LeBeouf?

Tiffany Hadish revealed, “I would love to have an intellectual conversation with Trevor, but Shia LaBeouf look like he break your back,” she continued, “He look like he nasty too, he do nasty stuff. I know he be nasty.”

Wendy also asked Tiffany who bit Beyoncé but she’s wised up and didn’t give an answer.

You can watch the full episode (which also included Wendy’s take on the Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian custody drama) HERE.