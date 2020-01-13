10 Kitchen Accessories to Spice Up Your Space in the New Year

Resolving to spend less on Seamless and Postmates?

The only way of doing that is by prepping your own meals at home. And if it just so happens you’re lacking the tools to whip yourself up a variety of delicious dishes, then it’s time to give your kitchen a serious upgrade and invest in some better cookware. Here are 10 kitchen accessories you can pick up to revamp your cooking space.

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable 6 QT Pressure Cooker

For when you’re pressed for time, this pressure cooker helps you cook under pressure — literally. With nine functions available, it’s capable of cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, steaming, making cakes, pasteurizing, making yogurt, cooking rice, making eggs, and warming dishes in less time. It has 15 instant touch cooking programs, so all it takes is a single press of a button to start prepping meals. Oh, and did we mention that it’s Oprah approved? Get it on sale for $89 — 10 percent off the usual cost of $99.95.

MSRP: $99.95

Sale Price: $89.00

Inspired Home 5-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware + Bakeware Set

Upgrade your torn and worn pots and pans with this set that features five pieces of luxurious cookware. It includes a pie pan, a grill pan, a skillet, and a round dutch oven with lid, all of which feature brilliant white exteriors and matching interiors and cast-iron design. Normally $299.99, the set is now on sale for $99.99.

MSRP: $299.99

Sale Price: $99.99

Electric Wine Aerator & Dispenser

Bring the vibrancy out of your vino with this dispenser that’s designed to transform wine into its full-bodied form. It infuses air into the wine as it’s dispensed, resulting in fewer sediments and a more vibrant flavor. It usually goes for $79.99, but it’s now on sale for $59.99.

MSRP: $79.99

Sale Price: $59.99

1-Touch Mandoline™ Slicer with Safe Handguard

Not an expert slicer? This tool lets you do away with finger contact with blades and lets you prepare garnishes, coleslaw, and fries with absolute ease. It has a built-in protector and safety lock for double protection, and the built-in serrated and julienne blades allow for precise cutting. Right now, you can get it for $29.99.

Japanese Pro Olive Wood Kitchen Knives: Set of 4

If you’re confident in your cutting skills, it’s time to invest in quality blades like this four-piece set. Each piece is 100% handmade, and the knives are all hand-forged, heat-treated, ground, and polished. You’ll be able to cut, slice, and chop any ingredient. Snag the set for $74.99 — 24 percent off the usual cost.

MSRP: $99.40

Sale Price: $74.99

Eravino Premium Horn Wine Decanter

Just when you thought your wine couldn’t taste any better, this decanter helps intensify its flavors and aromas. When you pour the beverage in, the decanter will help it come in contact with air for a smoother and better-tasting wine. And with the luxurious design, it will make for a beautiful decoration for your home bar. Get it on sale for $29.95.

MSRP: $39.95

Sale Price: $29.95

Beer Steins: Set of 2

While there’s a certain allure in drinking beer straight from a bottle, nothing beats enjoying it from a glass — a Beer Stein, specifically. It’s designed with double-walled insulation, keeping your beer colder for longer. It also has a unique shape that makes your beer look like it’s floating. Grab a set of two on sale for only $19.99.

Ovente Stainless Steel 1.7L Electric Kettle with Touch Screen Control Panel

Just because you’re drinking instant coffee or tea doesn’t mean you have to settle for a bland beverage. The key is to use perfect temperature water, and this electric kettle will make sure that that’s what you get each time. Typically $39.99, you can get it on sale for $26.99.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $26.99

Primula 20oz Avalanche Thermal Tumbler

With double-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation and an interior layer of copper coating, this tumbler keeps your drink at the perfect temperature all day long. Whether it’s iced lemonade or piping hot coffee, it can keep your beverage cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 8 hours. Grab it on sale now for only $15.99.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $15.99

4-in-1 FlexiWhisk™ Adjustable Size Whisk

Different ingredients require different whisks, but the FlexiWhisk can handle whatever you’re making with its adjustable design. All you have to do is press the built-in rubber button, and you can alter the balloon size depending on what you’re whipping up. Regularly $39.99, get it on sale for $12.99.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $12.99

