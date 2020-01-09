Harley Quinn Does Hoodrat Stuff With Her Crazy Frannns In New ‘Birds Of Prey’ Trailer [VIDEO]

New Trailer For BIRDS OF PREY (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Fans of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in ‘Suicide Squad’ are in for a treat. The over the top follow up is just weeks from premiering and Warner Bros. released a brand new trailer today. Check it out below:

Here’s more about the film:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”) returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“10 Cloverfield Lane,” TV’s “Fargo”) as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (HBO’s “True Blood”) as Black Canary; Rosie Perez (“Fearless,” “Pitch Perfect 2”) as Renee Montoya; Chris Messina (“Argo,” TV’s “Sharp Objects”) as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor (upcoming “Doctor Sleep,” the “Trainspotting” films) as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

BIRDS OF PREY (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) lands in theaters February 7. Will you be watching?