Master the Art of Self Care in 2020 With the Bestselling Aura Meditation App

Between the demand of your personal and work life and the constant influx of notifications you receive on the daily, it can be easy to become lost in the whirlpool and succumb to stress. But merely accepting that life is stressful isn’t the same as managing it. If you want to separate from your stressors and take better care of your mental health, the award-winning Aura app can guide you through dealing with everything that’s making you anxious.

Garnering thousands of 5-star reviews on the App Store and featured on prominent sites like Forbes and TechCrunch, this meditation app utilizes AI to help you alleviate stress and anxiety. It delivers quick, science-backed mindfulness meditation exercises you can partake in every day, especially during moments when you feel like you’re teetering on mental exhaustion.

You’ll receive free 3-minute guided meditation sessions and mindful breathers every day, but you can opt to take the seven and 10-minute meditation durations should the need arise. And aside from meditations, the app also features life coaching sessions, stories, and music — resources that can help you tackle stress head-on.

With each session, you can rate your experience and track your mood, and Aura will use the data to provide more specific meditations for your feelings. Best part of all, you can save the meditations and listen whenever you want.

Usually $94.99, you can get a 1-year subscription to Aura for only $39.99. 3-year and lifetime subscriptions are also available for $59.99 and $79.99, respectively.

Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions – $79.99 See Deal

You can’t beat free! Get $70+ worth of premium Mac apps for free today!

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.