“Y’all Dance To My Song!” Boosie Klapped Back At Kappas Mad About His Shirt, Kandy Kane Khaos Ensues

Boosie Klapped Back At Kappas Mad About His Shirt

The Boosie vs. Kappa Alpha Psi fiasco has been one of the most hilariously entertaining things to happen on the internet in a long time. In case you forgot, Boosie wore a Kappa shirt at the Hawks game and the Kappas got all upset, demanding he take the post down and never wear that shirt again.

That’s not how Boosie rolls. HE doubled down on his defiance in a series of IG Live posts that are nothing short of the purest of comedy. We can’t stop laughing.

Boosie on IG right now. Dawg pic.twitter.com/g6iVV6jcFL — DJ Green Villain (@DJGreenVillain) January 9, 2020

Boosie really out there shimmying and throwing up the signs like it’s nothing, even pulling up videos showing how the Kappas keep using all of his songs for their videos. This has caused even more chaos. Peep the jokes, Boosie vids and pained reactions.