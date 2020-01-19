Keep Your Hair And Skin Healthy With Silk Pillow Cases, Just $29.99 for a Set of 2

Unless you’re one of the few humans on earth who chooses to shun neck cushions entirely when they sleep, you probably rest your head on a pillow every time you snooze. That means you’re susceptible to bed head and creases on your face when you wake up, which isn’t ideal if you’re meticulous about skin and hair care, and when you’re the type to rush in the morning.

A foolproof solution would be ditching your run-of-the-mill pillowcases and switching to silk ones. We’re offering a deal on 100% silk pillowcases with trim, which could provide you with more comfort when you’re resting, not to mention adding a luxurious touch to your bed. With a silk pillow cover in tow, not only will you have fewer split ends, but your skin will also retain moisture due to decreased friction. Even if you toss and turn every night, you’ll still be less prone to damage.

Usually retailing for $49.98, you can get a set of two of these 100% silk pillowcases on sale for only $29.99. Take your pick from seven fun colors: pink, beige, lavender, purple, white, and gray.

100% Silk Pillowcases with Trim: Set of 2 – $29.99 See Deal

