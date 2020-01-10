BOSSIPSounds: Future & Drake Release The Visual For “Life Is Good” With Cameos From Lil Yachty & 21 Savage [Video]

Future And Drake Release The Visual For “Life Is Good”

Future and Drake have been teasing the long-awaited sequel to their 2015 joint album “What A Time To Be A Live” for the majority of 2019. While the response to the hints has been lackluster, it seems like that still hasn’t stopped the duo from getting in the studio and collaborating once again.

Late Thursday night Future and Drake came together to bless fans with a brand new track titled “Life Is Good.” While many would assume this is the first single off of another collaboration album, there’s no word yet if the song is from an impending joint project or if this is just a one-off.

Just like a majority of the songs on “What A Time To Be Alive”, the new track sounds like two separate songs from each artist just mushed together–the vibe and the beat of the song change completely the second Future hops on for his verse.

Not only was the single released but the video accompanying the track was released along with it. The visual is directed by legendary music video director, Director X, and features several different scenes that show Future and Drake working regular 9-5 jobs. At a few of their gigs they even get the help of some familiar faces in the rap world.

While working in a faux Apple store, the duo is joined by Lil Yachty, who plays another fellow coworker. In another scene, while working in an off-brand Mcdonald’s, the rappers are joined by 21 Savage and Big Bank Black, who are also behind the counter.

This video is a fun change for both Future and Drake and it’s definitely worth a watch.

Check it out for yourself down below.