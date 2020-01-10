My Turn: Lil Baby Releases His Second Single “Sum 2 Prove” Off His Upcoming Album

Lil Baby Releases The Next Second Single Off His Upcoming Album

It looks like the start of 2020 has everyone on their A-game–especially this week which brings us one of the most crowded new music Fridays in a long time.

Before last year came to a close, Lil Baby promised fans that 2020 would be his year and said he was coming for everything that’s his. One week in, he’s keeping every word of that promise.

The tail end of last year gave us the release of Baby’s most recent single, “Woah,” which is quickly headed toward being his first hit of the new year as it gains some serious radio traction. Shortly after that dropped, he formally announced the impending release of his upcoming album, “My Turn,” later revealing that he would release a new mixtape alongside it. In some Instagram live footage a while back, the rapper claimed that My Turn will feature verses from fellow artists including DaBaby, Young Thug, Gunna, and Moneybagg Yo.

Now, not even two weeks into the new year, Lil Baby is back with yet another song to hold us over until his new album comes out. The new track is entitled “Sum 2 Prove” and goes perfectly with his hustle toward the rap game, seeing as he hasn’t taken a break since he stepped on the scene years ago.

If you were wondering what the artwork for Lil Baby’s new album looks like, it’s a painting of the rapper sitting on a ledge surrounded by a bunch of baby goats–one of which is wearing a chain. Adorable.

There’s no word yet on when we can expect the album to drop but in the meantime, you can listen to the new track for yourself down below.