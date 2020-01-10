Toxic Excellence: Drake & Future Reunite On New IG Caption Anthem “Life Is Good,” Spark Double Cup Debauchery

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Drake & Future Release New Single “Life Is Good”

Our fave toxic twosome Drake & Future are back at it again with the Scorpio shenanigans. This time, on new IG caption anthem “Life Is Good” that already has Double Cup Twitter in a meme-crazy frenzy.

Oh yes, it’s lit and yet another trophy for Drake & Future who plan on shaking up 2020 with the upcoming sequel to their classic “What A Time To Be Alive” collab.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over “Life Is Good” on the flip.

