Yay Sports! Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Tip-Off A Twitter-Fingery Tiff That Gets Flagrantly Foul

Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Go At It On Twitter
We’re actually surprised that it took so long for this inevitable iPhone in-fight to pop off.
Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins spent years together in Oklahoma City along with their mercurial teammate Russell Westbrook. None of the aforementioned play on Oklahoma City now, but Westbrook, now a Houston Rocket, made his very first return to Chesapeake Energy Arena since being traded.
In anticipation for the game, Big Perk tweeted out the following:
Perk’s assertion lead to the obvious question, “Well, what about Kevin Durant?” Perk had an answer for that question:
Now, if you know anything about Kevin Durant you know that he very active on social media whether he’s using his real page or his trap burner page. He didn’t miss a minute of the things that Perk was saying about him and apparently, he had a lil’ time…
The Scoville levels were going UP!
Perk got KD on the ropes!
He schleep.
Rope-a-dope! Durant with the counterpunch!
DOWN GOES DURANT! DOWN GOES DURANT! LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE HAVE NEW CHAMPION!!!
