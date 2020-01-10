Yay Sports! Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Tip-Off A Twitter-Fingery Tiff That Gets Flagrantly Foul

Kevin Durant And Kendrick Perkins Go At It On Twitter

We’re actually surprised that it took so long for this inevitable iPhone in-fight to pop off.

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins spent years together in Oklahoma City along with their mercurial teammate Russell Westbrook. None of the aforementioned play on Oklahoma City now, but Westbrook, now a Houston Rocket, made his very first return to Chesapeake Energy Arena since being traded.

In anticipation for the game, Big Perk tweeted out the following:

In about 30 minutes I’m going to give my opinion on @SportsCenter on why Believe that Russell Westbrook is the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder Jersey!!! He is MR. THUNDER!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Perk’s assertion lead to the obvious question, “Well, what about Kevin Durant?” Perk had an answer for that question:

KD lost in the second round without Russ when I was there. So what that mean? — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2020

Now, if you know anything about Kevin Durant you know that he very active on social media whether he’s using his real page or his trap burner page. He didn’t miss a minute of the things that Perk was saying about him and apparently, he had a lil’ time…

Yea and our starting center @KendrickPerkins averaged a whopping 2 and 3 during that series. U played hard tho champ lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

The Scoville levels were going UP!

Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

Perk got KD on the ropes!

He schleep.

Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should’ve worked on your skills as much as I did — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 10, 2020

Rope-a-dope! Durant with the counterpunch!

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

DOWN GOES DURANT! DOWN GOES DURANT! LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE HAVE NEW CHAMPION!!!