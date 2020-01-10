“Basketball Wives” Evelyn Lozada’s Libel Case Against Co-Star OG Hits Roadblock (Exclusive)

Veteran Reality Star Sued On Show Nemesis For Allegedly Spreading Lies About Her

“Basketball Wives” Evelyn Lozada’s defamation case against her on-screen nemesis Chijindu “OG” Ogom is at a standstill because the reality star hasn’t been able to serve her with the lawsuit, BOSSIP has learned.

Lozada got an emergency hearing just before Christmas where she pleaded with the judge to be allowed to serve OG by printing a notice in a newspaper. But the judge denied Lozada’s request, meaning that she has to go back to the drawing board to figure out a way to serve OG, court docs show.

The mom of two already got the court to grant her an extension on the 60-day time limit to serve OG, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

But the sliver of good news is that the judge dismissed Lozada’s motion without prejudice, so she can file the same motion again down the road if needed.

Lozada sued OG in 2019 for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress, alleging that OG made false posts about her online that implied that she was racist.

The reality show star said that OG’s social media tirade cost her in lost endorsement deals and said both her and her family have been harassed as a result. We’ve reached out to Lozada’s lawyer for comment.

OG has not responded to the case – likely because she still has yet to be served.