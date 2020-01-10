GTFOHWTBS: Gwen Berry Claps Back At Int’l Olympic Committee For Banning Any And All Protests In 2020

Gwen Berry Responds To New IOC Rules Banning All Forms Of Protest In 2020

Olympian hammer-thrower Gwen Berry caused quite a “controversy” when she raised her Black fist during the medal ceremony at the 2019 Pan American Games.

As a result, the cowardly International Olympic Committee has released a three-page document outlining exactly what will NOT be tolerated at the 2020 games. Free speech. Free speech will not be tolerated.

Here’s a bit of what was written in their formal “Rule 50” guidelines:

As athletes, we are passionate about our sports and achieving our sporting performance goals. For each and

every one of us, that passion continues into everyday life, where we advocate for change on issues of great

importance to us and our world. That desire to drive change can naturally make it very tempting to use the

platform of an appearance at the Olympic Games to make our point. However, all of us are here at the Olympic Games because, one day, we dreamt of being an Olympian, and

maybe even an Olympic champion. The unique nature of the Olympic Games enables athletes from all over the

world to come together in peace and harmony. We believe that the example we set by competing with the

world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an

increasingly divided world. This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the

venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic

demonstrations. If we do not, the life’s work of the athletes around us could be tarnished, and the world would quickly no longer

be able to look at us competing and living respectfully together, as conflicts drive a wedge between individuals,

groups and nations. That is not to say that you should be silent about the issues you care deeply about, and

below you will find a list of places where you can express your views at the Olympic Games.

Translation: “Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s cool if you wanna talk that pro-Black s#!t but do it over there tho.”

Gwen ain’t with it. Not even a little bit. She said as much to Yahoo Sports last night:

“It is a form of control,” she told Yahoo Sports over the phone Thursday night. “It’s kind of like silencing us at the biggest moments of our lives. Which … I really don’t agree with it.” She understands why the rules are in place. “They want it to just be sports, for the love of sports,” Berry said. But she doesn’t agree with them. And she doesn’t agree with that. “We sacrifice for something for four years, and we’re at our highest moment,” she said of the Olympics. “We should be able to say whatever we want to say, do whatever we have to do – for our brand, our culture, the people who support us, the countries that support us, [everything]. “We shouldn’t be silenced. It definitely is a form of control.”

Shout out to Gwen Berry and all other righteous people who want to use their voice to speak out on pressing matters of humanity while standing on the biggest world stages.

The IOC can eat a big bag of d!¢ks.