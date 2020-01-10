Real Friends: Michael B. Jordan & Jamie Foxx Discuss Their Decade Long Relationship [Video]

Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx Have an Epic Conversation

After what feels like months and months of trailers and previews, Just Mercy finally hit theaters–which means the stars of the film are hitting up every show possible during their press run.

Both Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx sat down with GQ this week and discussed their decade long relationship. These two long time friends recall the first time they met in Los Angeles during the early 2000s in the NBA E League, the pressures that black men are put through in Hollywood, and the roles that solidified their current stardom.

Check out the video down below: